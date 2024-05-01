Knights’ changes fail to pay off in Game 5 loss to Stars
The Golden Knights made several lineup changes for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, but still lost their third straight.
DALLAS — The Golden Knights are on the brink of elimination.
The Knights lost 3-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, dropping their third straight.
Game 6 is Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 22 saves in his first game of the postseason. Right wing Mark Stone and left wing William Carrier scored for the Knights, who opened up a 2-0 lead to begin the series.
