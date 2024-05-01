73°F
Golden Knights

Knights’ changes fail to pay off in Game 5 loss to Stars

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot under pressure from Dallas Stars l ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot under pressure from Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) gets past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone ( ...
Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) gets past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) with control of the puck in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin, center right, and others celebrate a goal scored b ...
Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin, center right, and others celebrate a goal scored by Duchene as Vegas Golden Knights' Adin Hill (33) looks on in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) uses his shoulder to deflect a shot as Pavel Dor ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) uses his shoulder to deflect a shot as Pavel Dorofeyev (16) helps defend against Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene (95) on the play in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the bench after scoring against ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Logan Stankoven (11) and Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrate a goal scored bby Dadonov ...
Dallas Stars' Logan Stankoven (11) and Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrate a goal scored bby Dadonov off an assist from Stankoven in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Logan Stankoven (11), Evgenii Dadonov, second from left, and Wyatt Johnston (53) ...
Dallas Stars' Logan Stankoven (11), Evgenii Dadonov, second from left, and Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrate a goal by Dadonov as Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) skates past in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) is tripped by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) in ...
Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) is tripped by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Carrier was issued a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and Dallas Stars' Ty Dellandrea (10) compete ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and Dallas Stars' Ty Dellandrea (10) compete for control of the puck in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring aga ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill blocks a shot form the Dallas Stars in the first peri ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill blocks a shot form the Dallas Stars in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill prepares for the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hoc ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill prepares for the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91), Matt Duchene (95) and Wyatt Johnston, right, celebrate a goal ...
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91), Matt Duchene (95) and Wyatt Johnston, right, celebrate a goal scored by Duchene in the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger clears the puck in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger clears the puck in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin, left, is escorted off the ice by a staff member and Nils Lundkvist, ...
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin, left, is escorted off the ice by a staff member and Nils Lundkvist, after taking a hit to the face by Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Pietrangelo recieved a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) keeps Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61 ...
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) keeps Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) from reaching a loose puck in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23) defends as Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) looks to m ...
Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23) defends as Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) looks to make a pass in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Ryan Suter, left, and Sam Steel (18) work to take control of the puck against Veg ...
Dallas Stars' Ryan Suter, left, and Sam Steel (18) work to take control of the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) and Nicolas Roy (10) in t he second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Fights break out between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars in the second period in ...
Fights break out between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson celebrates his goal with the bench in the second period in Game 5 ...
Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson celebrates his goal with the bench in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) controls the puck on an attack as Dallas St ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) controls the puck on an attack as Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) defends in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) works to strip the puck away fro Vegas Golden Knights right wi ...
Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) works to strip the puck away fro Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) as Esa Lindell (23) looks on in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) ...
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) compete for control of the puck in the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 9:22 am
 
Updated May 1, 2024 - 7:11 pm

DALLAS — The Golden Knights are on the brink of elimination.

The Knights lost 3-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, dropping their third straight.

Game 6 is Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 22 saves in his first game of the postseason. Right wing Mark Stone and left wing William Carrier scored for the Knights, who opened up a 2-0 lead to begin the series.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

