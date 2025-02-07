Knights clamp down on Devils, end 4-game skid
The Golden Knights kept the New Jersey Devils’ offense under wraps and earned a road win Thursday to snap a four-game losing skid.
The Golden Knights snapped their four-game losing streak behind a dominant defensive performance, defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-1 at Prudential Center on Thursday.
Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore and Nicolas Roy scored, and Adin Hill made 16 saves for his 20th win of the season.
The Knights (32-17-6) held the Devils (30-20-6) to nine shots through two periods. They had 17 in the second period alone with goals from Theodore and Roy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
