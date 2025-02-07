63°F
Golden Knights

Knights clamp down on Devils, end 4-game skid

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27), left, celebrates his goal with teammates during the s ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27), left, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl, right, brings the puck up the ice while New Jersey Devils' J ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl, right, brings the puck up the ice while New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes chases during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen (34), second from left, tends goal during the first per ...
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen (34), second from left, tends goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden, left, and New Jersey Devils' Brenden Dillon chase the puck ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden, left, and New Jersey Devils' Brenden Dillon chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, left, shoots past New Jersey Devils' Johnathan Kovacevic (8) ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, left, shoots past New Jersey Devils' Johnathan Kovacevic (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey g ...
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden, right, brings the puck up the ice while New Jersey Devils' ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden, right, brings the puck up the ice while New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl, bottom right, dives for a puck during a face-off during the ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl, bottom right, dives for a puck during a face-off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg, right, brings the puck up the ice while New Jersey Devil ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg, right, brings the puck up the ice while New Jersey Devils' Simon Nemec defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, right, reacts after scoring during the second period of an N ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, right, reacts after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, right, deflects a shot during the second period of a ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, right, deflects a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, left, takes shot while Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore chas ...
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, left, takes shot while Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore chases during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt, right, reaches for the puck past Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas ...
New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt, right, reaches for the puck past Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Jersey Devils' Erik Haula, right, gets tripped up by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin H ...
New Jersey Devils' Erik Haula, right, gets tripped up by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, left, tries to get a piece of the puck as New Jersey Devi ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, left, tries to get a piece of the puck as New Jersey Devils' Johnathan Kovacevic brings it up the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2025 - 6:36 pm
 

The Golden Knights snapped their four-game losing streak behind a dominant defensive performance, defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-1 at Prudential Center on Thursday.

Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore and Nicolas Roy scored, and Adin Hill made 16 saves for his 20th win of the season.

The Knights (32-17-6) held the Devils (30-20-6) to nine shots through two periods. They had 17 in the second period alone with goals from Theodore and Roy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

