Knights clinch home ice in first round despite shootout loss

The Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout Saturday playing without injured center Jack Eichel.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates with the puck as Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) reaches in with his stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the puck as Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) moves in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) moves the puck against Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Max Domi (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) tries to control the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) celebrates his goal with teammate Luke Glendening (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Center Roope Hintz scored in a shootout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday at American Airlines Center.

The Knights still clinched home-ice advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs by getting a point from the game. They forced overtime despite playing without center Jack Eichel, who was out with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was also injured with 9:46 remaining in the third period and didn’t return.

Left wing Joel Kiviranta also scored for the Stars. Center Brett Howden scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.