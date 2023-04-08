78°F
Golden Knights

Knights clinch home ice in first round despite shootout loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2023 - 9:53 am
 
Updated April 8, 2023 - 3:24 pm
Center Roope Hintz scored in a shootout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday at American Airlines Center.

The Knights still clinched home-ice advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs by getting a point from the game. They forced overtime despite playing without center Jack Eichel, who was out with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was also injured with 9:46 remaining in the third period and didn’t return.

Left wing Joel Kiviranta also scored for the Stars. Center Brett Howden scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

