Knights clinch home ice in first round despite shootout loss
The Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout Saturday playing without injured center Jack Eichel.
Center Roope Hintz scored in a shootout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday at American Airlines Center.
The Knights still clinched home-ice advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs by getting a point from the game. They forced overtime despite playing without center Jack Eichel, who was out with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was also injured with 9:46 remaining in the third period and didn’t return.
Left wing Joel Kiviranta also scored for the Stars. Center Brett Howden scored for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
