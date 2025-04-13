Knights clinch Pacific title, beat Predators in Marchessault’s return
The Golden Knights claimed the Pacific Division title with a victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights clinched their fourth Pacific Division title in eight seasons with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Defenseman Noah Hanifin broke the tie with 1:55 remaining after Nashville scored twice in the third.
It was the Knights’ 45th regulation win this season, giving them the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Kings. The Knights reached 107 points, which is the most the Kings can finish with.
The Knights (49-22-9) scored three times in 7:07 during the second period with goals from centers Brett Howden and Nicolas Roy, and right wing Alexander Holtz.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 16 saves in his 50th start of the season.
The Knights are guaranteed home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. They will host the first wild card in the Western Conference, which could either be the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues or Calgary Flames.
If history is any indication, a deep playoff run could be in the Knights’ future. They’ve made it to the Western Conference Final in their three previous division-winning seasons.
Former Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored in his first game back at T-Mobile Arena since signing a five-year deal with Nashville on July 1.
