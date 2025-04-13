Knights clinch Pacific title, beat Predators in Marchessault’s return

The Golden Knights claimed the Pacific Division title with a victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) glances up as he waits for a faceoff during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) grips his puck as he waits for a faceoff during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) skates with the puck as Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) pursues him during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) and Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) fight for the puck during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) skates with the puck during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) wait for a faceoff during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal scored against the Nashville Predators during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck against Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fan lifts his arm in jubilation as the Golden Knights score their first goal of the night against the Nashville Predators during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates with the puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Marc Del Gaizo (7) during the first period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) fight for the puck during the first period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nashville Predators center Fedor Svechkov (40) skates with the puck during the first period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans welcome Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) to the ice as the arena recognizes him in the middle of the first period during the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) waves to fans from the ice as the arena recognizes him in the middle of the first period during the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans welcome Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) to the ice as the arena recognizes him in the middle of the first period during the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) fights for control of the puck against multiple Predators players during the first period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) asses the puck during the first period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) skate with the puck as Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates in pursuit during the first period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Koen Dziak, right, smiles as Branik Dziak, left, catches a puck tossed to the crowd during warmups before the Golden Knights play the Nashville Predators in the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Nashville Predators defenseman Andreas Englund (8) collide while fighting for the puck during the first period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights clinched their fourth Pacific Division title in eight seasons with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin broke the tie with 1:55 remaining after Nashville scored twice in the third.

It was the Knights’ 45th regulation win this season, giving them the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Kings. The Knights reached 107 points, which is the most the Kings can finish with.

FOR THE FOURTH TIME IN EIGHT SEASONS THE PACIFIC DIVISION TITLE GOES TO THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS!!!!#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/KLYOqHK6VW — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 13, 2025

The Knights (49-22-9) scored three times in 7:07 during the second period with goals from centers Brett Howden and Nicolas Roy, and right wing Alexander Holtz.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 16 saves in his 50th start of the season.

The Knights are guaranteed home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. They will host the first wild card in the Western Conference, which could either be the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues or Calgary Flames.

If history is any indication, a deep playoff run could be in the Knights’ future. They’ve made it to the Western Conference Final in their three previous division-winning seasons.

Former Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored in his first game back at T-Mobile Arena since signing a five-year deal with Nashville on July 1.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com.