Golden Knights

Knights close in on extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2023 - 10:39 am
 
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill holds up the Stanley Cup after his team won Game 5 of the N ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill holds up the Stanley Cup after his team won Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) speaks to the press after winning the Stanley Cup Fina ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) speaks to the press after winning the Stanley Cup Final championship against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates with the Stanley Cup after his team defeated th ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates with the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Florida Panthers for the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final title at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) tumbles over Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill ( ...
Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) tumbles over Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after scoring during period 2 of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) takes control of the puck after right wing Mark St ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) takes control of the puck after right wing Mark Stone (61) drives Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) away from the net as Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save during period 2 of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) drives Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) away ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) drives Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) away from the net as Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save during period 2 of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates past fans for warmups before Game 5 of the NHL ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates past fans for warmups before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) kicks back on the goal during warmups before Game 5 of ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) kicks back on the goal during warmups before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) look to a deflecte ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) look to a deflected shot with Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) near during period 1 of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights and goaltender Adin Hill appear to be closing in on an extension.

Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee said Thursday on NHL Network it “looks like we’re there on Adin” when discussing the team’s recent moves. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Wednesday the club was in discussions with the pending unrestricted free agent and his representatives.

Hill, 27, played a major role in the Knights’ Stanley Cup championship. The goaltender was 11-4 in the postseason, and his .932 save percentage led all starters. He finished third in the Conn Smythe Trophy voting for playoff MVP.

Bringing back Hill would keep most of the Knights’ title-winning team intact. Sixteen of the 18 skaters who appeared in the final against the Florida Panthers are under contract with the club next season. The Knights still need to give restricted free agent Brett Howden a new deal, and they traded left wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday to open up space for left wing Ivan Barbashev’s five-year extension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

