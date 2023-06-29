Knights close in on extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
The Golden Knights and Adin Hill appear to be closing in on a contract extension, according to comments made by president of hockey operations George McPhee.
Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee said Thursday on NHL Network it “looks like we’re there on Adin” when discussing the team’s recent moves. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Wednesday the club was in discussions with the pending unrestricted free agent and his representatives.
Hill, 27, played a major role in the Knights’ Stanley Cup championship. The goaltender was 11-4 in the postseason, and his .932 save percentage led all starters. He finished third in the Conn Smythe Trophy voting for playoff MVP.
Bringing back Hill would keep most of the Knights’ title-winning team intact. Sixteen of the 18 skaters who appeared in the final against the Florida Panthers are under contract with the club next season. The Knights still need to give restricted free agent Brett Howden a new deal, and they traded left wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday to open up space for left wing Ivan Barbashev’s five-year extension.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
