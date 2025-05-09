84°F
Golden Knights

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy addresses no-call, team’s health

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after Thursday night's Game 2 loss to the Oilers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks with his players on a time out against the Edmonton Oilers during period one of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) knocks down a stack of pucks during warm ups before facing the Minnesota Wild in game two of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2025 - 10:02 am
 
Updated May 9, 2025 - 10:36 am

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media before the team travels to Edmonton for Game 3 of its second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Oilers on Saturday.

Among the topics Cassidy is expected to discuss are a controversial no-call late in Thursday’s overtime loss and the status of defenseman Brayden McNabb, who appeared to be injured on the play.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

