Knights coach Bruce Cassidy addresses no-call, team’s health
The Golden Knights coach is expected to address the officiating controversy and the status of defensman Brayden McNabb.
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media before the team travels to Edmonton for Game 3 of its second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Oilers on Saturday.
Among the topics Cassidy is expected to discuss are a controversial no-call late in Thursday’s overtime loss and the status of defenseman Brayden McNabb, who appeared to be injured on the play.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.