Knights coach headed to 2026 Olympics to represent Team Canada

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is going to the Olympics for the first time as a member of Team Canada’s coaching staff.

How will the NHL’s new CBA affect the Knights?

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks during the first day of the Golden Knights' annual development camp at City National Arena on Monday, June 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is going to the 2026 Winter Olympics as a member of Team Canada’s coaching staff, the organization announced Monday.

Cassidy will be an assistant for Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper when the Games take place February in Italy. This will be the first Olympics featuring NHL players and coaches since 2014.

Cassidy was previously an assistant on Cooper’s staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. Cooper is bringing the exact same group to Italy. Also on staff is former Knights and Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer, former Knights and Stars assistant Misha Donskov and Philadelphia Flyers coach Rick Tocchet.

Four assistant coaches are joining Jon Cooper’s staff for #MilanoCortina2026. 🇨🇦 Quatre entraîneurs adjoints épauleront Jon Cooper à Milan et à Cortina en 2026. 🇨🇦 🍁 Bruce Cassidy

🍁 Peter DeBoer

🍁 Rick Tocchet

🍁 Misha Donskov@TeamCanada | @EquipeCanada — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 21, 2025

Canada defeated Team USA 3-2 in overtime to win gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Cassidy, who is going to the Olympics for the first time, is the third member of the Knights confirmed to be going to the Games. Center Jack Eichel has already been named to the U.S. roster, while right wing Jonas Rondbjerg will represent Denmark.

Several other Knights are likely to be included when full rosters are announced in early 2026. Right wing Mitch Marner, captain Mark Stone, defenseman Shea Theodore and goaltender Adin Hill were all part of Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Defenseman Noah Hanifin played with Eichel on Team USA, while center William Karlsson was selected to Team Sweden but withdrew due to an injury.

Cassidy, 60, is entering his fourth season as Knights coach. He is the longest tenured bench boss in franchise history and led the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

The Knights (146-73-27) have the sixth-best regular-season record in the NHL since Cassidy took over. His 436 career wins rank seventh among active coaches.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.