Knights collapse after strong start, fall at home to Lightning

The Golden Knights got off to a strong start Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, but collapsed and lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in goalie Carl Lindbom’s third NHL game.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Dominic James (17) tries to control the puck with his skate as Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) tries to get it with his stick in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) controls the puck between Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson (31) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Zemgus Girgensons (28) in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) flips the puck up past Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) dives after the puck in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) covers his face from the ground as the puck nears him in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Gage Goncalves (93) confers with a ref after colliding with a Golden Knights player in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) skates with the puck in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) releases the puck after making a save in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate a goal made in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) tries to take a shot on goal in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) tries to keep the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) winces after the Tampa Bay Lightning scored a goal in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) skates back out onto the ice for the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates his second goal in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) passes the puck around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg (78) in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) passes the puck in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) looks for a shot on goal around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) battle for control of the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates his first goal in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights teammates Adin Hill (33) and Jack Eichel (9) confer before a puck drop in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) skates by in the first period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) skates with the puck as Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) pursues him in the second period of the game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights would’ve been fine if Thursday’s game was 20 minutes long. They’d surely like to forget the final 40.

The Knights built a commanding two-goal lead during a dominant first period, but couldn’t contain the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final two frames in a 6-3 loss at T-Mobile Arena.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Barbashev also scored the team’s only goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The scoreboard at the first intermission Thursday reflected the Knights’ domination. They outshot the Lightning 15-3 in the first period.

It was all Tampa Bay when the second period began. The Lightning scored six of the game’s next seven goals to drop the Knights (7-3-3) to 1-2-0 during their six-game homestand.

Right wing Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, while goaltender Carl Lindbom made 21 saves in his third NHL start to fall to 0-2-1.

Thursday was one of the rare times the Knights got off to a fast start. They scored first for only the fourth time in 13 games.

Barbashev’s first goal came 7:25 into the first period off a rebound from a point shot from defenseman Noah Hanifin. Barbashev’s second goal came with 4:07 left in the frame on a one-timer off a feed from Marner.

The Lightning (7-5-2) responded in the second with two goals from their third line.

Right wing Gage Goncalves struck 36 seconds into the period and center Dominic James scored his first NHL goal 2:52 later.

Tampa Bay outshot the Knights 15-4 in the second. The game remained tied only because the Lightning couldn’t score on their two second-period power plays.

Tampa Bay grabbed the lead in the third thanks to right wing Nikita Kucherov. The 32-year-old, who has led the NHL in points twice, scored twice in the final frame.

He gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead 2:48 into the third period, then put his team up 5-3 with a power-play goal with 5:47 remaining.

The Knights had killed 21 of their previous 22 penalties before Kucherov’s second goal.

The team tried to fight back. Marner scored 49 seconds after Kucherov’s first goal to tie the game 3-3. But left wing Brandon Hagel scored 35 seconds later to give Tampa Bay the lead back. Hagel later added an empty-net goal off an assist from Kucherov with 47 seconds to play.

The Knights continue their homestand Saturday against the surprising Anaheim Ducks (9-3-1), who have won five straight and sit atop the Pacific Division standings.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.