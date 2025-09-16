Knights condemn posts from ex-Lotus employee targeting Charlie Kirk

The Golden Knights condemned the social media posts from a since-fired Lotus Broadcasting employee directed toward conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his death.

The Golden Knights condemned the social media posts from a since-fired Lotus Broadcasting employee directed toward conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his death Wednesday.

Bobby Machado, a producer for the communications company that airs ESPN Radio and Fox Sports Radio in Las Vegas, went on a profanity-laced rant on his since-deleted X account regarding Kirk, 31, who was shot and killed while speaking to an audience Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

Machado was fired Thursday.

“This individual is not an employee of the Golden Knights and has never been an employee of the Golden Knights,” the team said in a statement. “Glorifying or excusing violence is vile, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. We have demanded that Lotus immediately address this matter.”

Lotus Broadcasting said in a statement that the post “was made interdependently on the individual’s social media account and in no way reflects the views or values of Lotus Communications, our stations, our employees or our valued partners. We do not and will never condone this kind of rhetoric. The individual was terminated immediately and is no longer an employee of the company.

“We extend our sincere apologies for his horrible and offensive words.”

