Knights considered adding Ducks star at trade deadline

Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf revealed the Knights were one of the teams that called general manager Bob Murray on Monday checking on his availability before the trade deadline.

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights inquired about adding Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf at the trade deadline.

The Ducks captain revealed the Knights were one of the teams that called general manager Bob Murray on Monday checking on Getzlaf’s availability.

Anaheim held on to Getzlaf, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Knights opted to acquire forward Mattias Janmark.

The Knights open a two-game series against the last-place Ducks on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

“I don’t want to dig too much into the details of everything, but Bob was approached by a few different teams, Vegas being one of them at some point,” Getzlaf said Tuesday. “Were they part of the mix? I’m sure. They’re a contender in our division.”

Getzlaf, 35, carries an $8.25 million salary cap hit and has a no-movement clause, as well. The Knights needed to get creative to land Janmark. The cost to facilitate a deal for Getzlaf kept it from progressing past the discussion stage.

Getzlaf said he didn’t have to make a decision whether to waive his no-movement clause to leave the only team he’s played for in the NHL.

The Knights were looking to bolster their middle six forwards at the deadline. Getzlaf might have solidified the third-line center spot despite being on the downside of his career.

Getzlaf won the Stanley Cup in 2007 and is the last player remaining on the Ducks’ roster from that squad. He has three goals and 15 points in 37 games while battling injuries this season.

Janmark arrives

After flying from Chicago to Los Angeles on Tuesday, Janmark was in the lineup Wednesday against the Kings wearing No. 26. Tomas Jurco retained No. 13.

“I’ve been wearing 26 back in the day in Sweden,” Janmark said. “That was one of the numbers that was available, so it was great. It’s not a big deal for me. I’m looking forward to a new chapter here with 26 with the Golden Knights.”

Janmark skated with winger Alex Tuch and center Tomas Nosek on the third line to begin his stint and expects to ease into his new role.

“I’m in kind of a luxury spot here because the team has done so well,” Janmark said. “They have a good record, so it buys me some time to really find my game and hopefully can contribute more and more with time.”

Schedule change

The league rescheduled the Knights game at San Jose to May 10 from April 23. Opening faceoff is 6 p.m.

