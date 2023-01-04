Knights could get 2 forwards back to start 7-game homestand
The Golden Knights’ injury list might start to shrink when the team kicks off a seven-game homestand Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Golden Knights could get two forwards back in their lineup Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that, barring any setbacks, center Jack Eichel and left wing Paul Cotter should return to kick off the Knights’ seven-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena. Both players were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.
Eichel has missed 13 of the past 14 games with a lower-body injury. Cotter has been out eight straight games with an upper-body injury.
Eichel is the Knights’ third-leading scorer with 29 points in 27 games. Cotter has six points in 22 games.
The injury list still includes right wing Jonathan Marchessault, who skated with the team Wednesday in a no-contact jersey, center Brett Howden, and defensemen Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud and Daniil Miromanov.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Up next
Who: Penguins at Golden Knights
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)