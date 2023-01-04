52°F
Golden Knights

Knights could get 2 forwards back to start 7-game homestand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 1:17 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) stops as the Canucks gain possession of the puck during t ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) stops as the Canucks gain possession of the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) guides the puck under pressure from Boston Bruins defens ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) guides the puck under pressure from Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights could get two forwards back in their lineup Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that, barring any setbacks, center Jack Eichel and left wing Paul Cotter should return to kick off the Knights’ seven-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena. Both players were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Eichel has missed 13 of the past 14 games with a lower-body injury. Cotter has been out eight straight games with an upper-body injury.

Eichel is the Knights’ third-leading scorer with 29 points in 27 games. Cotter has six points in 22 games.

The injury list still includes right wing Jonathan Marchessault, who skated with the team Wednesday in a no-contact jersey, center Brett Howden, and defensemen Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud and Daniil Miromanov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

