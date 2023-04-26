Knights could get injured player back for Game 5 against Jets

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which means he could return for Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) drives down the ice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights could get one of their few injured players back for Game 5 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Left wing William Carrier was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, and coach Bruce Cassidy said Carrier might play Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Cassidy said it would depend on how Carrier’s body responds to Wednesday’s session.

“He’s progressing well,” Cassidy said. “I’m not saying he will be in. That will be the final hurdle for him, to get through contact.”

Carrier hasn’t played since March 3 because of a lower-body injury. He finished 12th on the Knights in points with 25 and was tied for fifth in goals with 16.

The team’s only other injured player is goaltender Logan Thompson. Cassidy said Tuesday that Thompson, who has made one appearance since Feb. 9 with lower-body injuries, has yet to resume skating.

On the Jets side, coach Rick Bowness said center Mark Scheifele is out for Game 5. Scheifele, who led Winnipeg with 42 goals in the regular season, suffered an upper-body injury in Game 4 and left 5:11 in. The Jets are already without No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey, who sustained a lower-body injury 4:34 into Game 3.

Left wing Nikolaj Ehlers will be a game-time decision for Winnipeg. Ehlers, sixth on the team in scoring with 38 points in 45 games, has yet to appear in the series because of an upper-body injury.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.