76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights could get key defenseman back Tuesday against Wild

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shuffles the puck during an NHL hockey game betwee ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shuffles the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first p ...
Status uncertain for Knights center ahead of road trip
3 takeaways: Knights get out faster than Lightning, sweep homestand
3 takeaways: Hertl hits milestone with hat trick in Knights’ win — PHOTOS
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) waits for a faceoff against the Boston Bruins durin ...
Knights healthy at right time with Karlsson back, Theodore soon
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 10:36 am
 

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild after missing the past month with a broken wrist.

Theodore has not played since getting hurt Feb. 12 in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He’s missed the Knights’ 14 games since the break.

Theodore skated with Brayden McNabb during line rushes at morning skate, an indication he will return, but coach Bruce Cassidy said it will be Theodore’s call to make.

Theodore was having the best season of his career before the injury, scoring 48 points in 55 games. He’s four points shy of tying his career-high set in the 2021-22 season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES