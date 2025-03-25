Knights could get key defenseman back Tuesday against Wild

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore could play Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild for the first time since suffering an injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shuffles the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild after missing the past month with a broken wrist.

Theodore has not played since getting hurt Feb. 12 in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He’s missed the Knights’ 14 games since the break.

Theodore skated with Brayden McNabb during line rushes at morning skate, an indication he will return, but coach Bruce Cassidy said it will be Theodore’s call to make.

Theodore was having the best season of his career before the injury, scoring 48 points in 55 games. He’s four points shy of tying his career-high set in the 2021-22 season.

