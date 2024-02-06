Knights could get key player back for critical division showdown

The Golden Knights could welcome one of their best forwards back to their lineup during Tuesday’s matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Golden Knights are on the verge of getting some reinforcements for the stretch run.

It couldn’t happen at a better time with the NHL’s hottest team coming to town.

Center William Karlsson is expected to return for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. home game at T-Mobile Arena against the Edmonton Oilers, who are seeking a record-tying 17th consecutive win.

“Might as well throw me into the fire or throw me to the wolves or whatever you guys say,” said Karlsson, who could be making his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury Jan. 1 in the Winter Classic. “We’re getting right at it, so I better be on my toes.”

Karlsson has been activated from injured reserve. The Knights (29-15-6) also recalled forwards Brendan Brisson, Jonas Rondbjerg and Sheldon Rempal on Monday after sending them down to Henderson last week. That allowed the trio to keep playing while the NHL club enjoyed time off during the bye week.

They won’t be eased back into action against the Oilers (29-15-1). Edmonton was one of the worst teams in the NHL before firing Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. The Oilers are 26-6 since under Kris Knoblauch. While their winning streak is impressive, Knights coach Bruce Cassidy believes his team has a chance to snap it and prevent history.

“I thought Nashville actually outplayed them (Jan. 27), but they couldn’t find a way to score and Edmonton did and that ends up being the difference,” Cassidy said. “When you get on a roll, sometimes things go your way. I know at the end of the day when you win that much, you’re playing good hockey. We did it at the start of the year where maybe we weren’t on top of our game every night but we were on top of it for enough of the game to find ways to win.”

It’s a huge challenge for the Knights after a long layoff. Cassidy said he’s fine with that rather than easing back into action.

“We’re going to be happy to get back playing so I don’t think it would have mattered who to be honest,” Cassidy said. “But being Edmonton who can (tie) a record, a rivalry that may be in the works here, that will put a little more juice in the game and those are always more exciting. You’re not going to get that every night, so it should be good.”

Karlsson agreed. It should be a good measuring stick for both teams given they met in the second round in the playoffs last year and could meet in the postseason again.

“I think it’s good,” Karlsson said. “They’re one of the best teams in the league and they’ve won 16 straight, so they’re feeling good. We have to be at our best to try to beat them and I think that’s a good thing.”

Getting Karlsson back for the matchup should be a boost for the Knights. His two-way play will be critical against Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Karlsson scored 32 points in 38 games before getting injured.

“Being apart from the guys has been the toughest part of this,” Karlsson said. “But you work out and try to take care of your little boo boo and get back as soon as possible. It’s been a long little more than a month, but it’s good to be back.

“I’ve been determined to come back hopefully stronger than I was.”

