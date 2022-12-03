Knights defeat Red Wings as Eichel exits early

The Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings on Saturda,y but one of their best players left the game in the third period.

Center Jack Eichel, left wing Reilly Smith and right wings Jonathan Marchessault and Phil Kessel scored, and the Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

The victory lifted the Knights to 2-1 on their four-game road trip. Goaltender Adin Hill made 24 saves for his first win since Nov. 5.

Eichel left the game with 14:42 remaining in the third period with an apparent injury and never returned.

Right wing Oskar Sundqvist scored the Red Wings’ goal.

