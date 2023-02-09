Knights defeat Wild, but goaltender leaves injured
The Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy on Thursday, but received a scare when rookie goaltender Logan Thompson left injured.
Center Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
The Knights’ win was soured when rookie goaltender Logan Thompson exited the game with an injury 1:19 into the third period. Thompson was hurt moving to his left in his crease. He needed to be helped off the ice and didn’t put any weight on his left leg.
The injury cast a pall over an otherwise successful game for the Knights, who also got goals from center Nicolas Roy, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and left wings Reilly Smith and Paul Cotter.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled after two periods. Left wing Kirill Kaprizov scored Minnesota’s goal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
