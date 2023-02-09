50°F
Golden Knights

Knights defeat Wild, but goaltender leaves injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2023 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2023 - 7:45 pm
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) is congratulated on his goal by Alec Martinez (23) ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) is congratulated on his goal by Alec Martinez (23) and Brett Howden (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knight ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Phil Kessel (8) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) is congratulated by teammates Jonathan Mar ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) is congratulated by teammates Jonathan Marchessault, left, and Paul Cotter (43) while Minnesota Wild players Jordan Greenway, left, and Alex Goligoski (33) skate by in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) looks for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defens ...
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) looks for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and goaltender Logan Thompson defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after giving up a goal to the Vegas Golden K ...
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after giving up a goal to the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives on the puck with Vegas Golden Knights le ...
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives on the puck with Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) look on in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) is stopped on goal by Minnesota Wild goaltend ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) is stopped on goal by Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) with Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) behind the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) scores a goal on Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-An ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) scores a goal on Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) with defensive help from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores a goal on a penalty shot against Minne ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores a goal on a penalty shot against Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his goal with Wild teammates Matt Boldy (12) a ...
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his goal with Wild teammates Matt Boldy (12) and Mats Zuccarello (36) while Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and teammates Nicolas Hague (14) and Paul Cotter (4 ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and teammates Nicolas Hague (14) and Paul Cotter (43) celebrate after Eichel's goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith (19) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal on a ...
Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith (19) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal on a penalty shot against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Center Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

The Knights’ win was soured when rookie goaltender Logan Thompson exited the game with an injury 1:19 into the third period. Thompson was hurt moving to his left in his crease. He needed to be helped off the ice and didn’t put any weight on his left leg.

The injury cast a pall over an otherwise successful game for the Knights, who also got goals from center Nicolas Roy, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and left wings Reilly Smith and Paul Cotter.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled after two periods. Left wing Kirill Kaprizov scored Minnesota’s goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

