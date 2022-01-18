58°F
Knights defenseman cleared from COVID protocol, returns to practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2022 - 11:54 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defends a shot on goaltender Robin Lehner (90) by ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defends a shot on goaltender Robin Lehner (90) by Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the second period of a NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Defenseman Alec Martinez was cleared from NHL COVID-19 protocol and participated in the Golden Knights’ optional practice Tuesday at City National Arena.

Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 11 when he suffered a severe facial laceration that required more than 50 stitches, according to coach Pete DeBoer, and head injury after being kicked by the skate of Minnesota’s Brandon Duhaime.

He was working his way back from that and was on the ice in a red, noncontact jersey Jan. 4 until he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent the full 10 days in protocol.

The Knights play Montreal on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, and it’s uncertain whether Martinez will be ready to play.

“(He) has lost essentially 10 days of conditioning, so we’ve got to start that process again,” DeBoer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

