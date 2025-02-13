Knights defenseman injured during 4 Nations, out for rest of event

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is out for the remainder of the 4 Nations Face-Off after suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday against Sweden.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is out for the remainder of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with an upper-body injury, Team Canada coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday.

Theodore was hurt in the second period of Canada’s first game of the event against Sweden in Montreal. He was checked into the boards by forward Adrian Kempe and his left shoulder collided with the glass.

“A big blow,” Cooper said. “That’s a tough one to swallow.”

Shea Theodore goes to the Canada locker room after a collision with Adrian Kempe pic.twitter.com/nXjUlX8QdM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 13, 2025

Theodore did not return during Canada’s 4-3 overtime win. The TNT broadcast reported he received X-rays.

“Yeah, it kills me, right?” said Knights captain Mark Stone, who is also on Team Canada, during the TNT postgame show. “I’ve been playing with Shea for almost seven years now. Become great friends. Really looking forward to playing with him so hopefully there’s some good news. It’s anybody, but especially a close teammate, playing with him in Vegas, it breaks your heart. But he’s a warrior. If it’s something long-term, he’ll be gearing up, ready to go for us in Vegas.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

