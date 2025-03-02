Knights defenseman, Original Misfit, ‘fortunate’ to reach 800 games

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb will play in his 800th NHL game, and 238th consecutive game, on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) defend a shot from Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Maroon (77) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) gets tangled up with Chicago Blackhawks center Craig Smith (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Chicago Blackhawks center Craig Smith (15) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Brayden McNabb considers himself very lucky.

The Golden Knights defenseman was a dynamic point producer in his junior days. There’s always been flashes of his offensive game, but he’s had to adjust significantly to stay in the league.

He’ll suit up for the 800th time Sunday. That would indicate he’s doing a good job of hanging around.

McNabb, one of the three remaining Original Misfits from the Knights’ inaugural season, will be in his usual position on the ice when they host the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s such a hard league to get into and stay in,” McNabb said. “I feel fortunate and blessed that I’ve been able to play this long.”

For all the turnover the Knights have seen in eight seasons, McNabb has been the constant, the franchise’s all-time leader in games played with 561. He appeared in 238 games with the Los Angeles Kings and the Buffalo Sabres over five seasons.

It’s not just that McNabb has remained a fixture on a blue line that’s been considered one of the deepest in the league over the past few years. He hasn’t missed a regular-season game since the 2021-22 season, appearing in 237 consecutive contests.

“He’s certainly one of our core pieces,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “The way he leads, he goes about it quietly. I think every player in the room looks up to him when he does have something to say.”

McNabb has missed just one game, regular season or playoffs, since March 30, 2022 — Game 5 of the 2023 first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets because of a broken rib. The Knights won 4-1.

McNabb played the rest of that postseason and hoisted the Stanley Cup less than two months later.

“Just routine, taking care of myself as much as I can,” McNabb said. “I like to pride myself on playing hard and playing the right way. You’ve got to take care of yourself on and off the ice.”

Physical, reliable

The physicality that defensive-minded defensemen like McNabb endure on a constant basis shouldn’t warrant him playing that many consecutive games, especially with how much he puts his body through.

McNabb has blocked 530 shots since the 2022-23 season, third-most in the NHL. He’s not far off from the two above him, Detroit’s Moritz Seider (536) and Anaheim’s Jacob Trouba (534).

McNabb has also been one of the more reliable players in terms of on-ice production. His plus-65 at five-on-five since the 2022-23 season is ninth-best among defensemen and 12th overall in the league.

It hasn’t mattered whom McNabb has skating on his right side. Whether it be an offensive-minded star in Shea Theodore or a young, budding defenseman in Kaedan Korczak, McNabb has remained stable.

McNabb had a front-row view to Theodore’s career season before he suffered a broken wrist during the 4 Nations Face-Off. McNabb now shifts to an on-ice mentor of sorts for the 24-year-old Korczak.

“I try to stay as consistent as possible,” McNabb said. “With the guys I’m playing with, whether it makes life easy on them in their own end or getting pucks in their hands, all that stuff I try to take pride in myself on and staying consistent each night.”

More games in sight

The Knights felt it was important to keep the 34-year-old with the organization deeper into his career. McNabb, who was a pending unrestricted free agent this summer, signed a three-year, $10.95 million extension Nov. 15.

It’s not the first time McNabb has gone through milestones with the Knights, but it opens the door for the future. He could reach 900 games next season if the run of good health continues.

Cassidy said “I’m sure” he’ll make it to 1,000 games.

“You know it’s possible, and obviously you want to,” McNabb said. “But one thing you learn, you don’t look too far ahead in this league. I know it’s cliche, it’s game by game, but you don’t want to catch yourself getting too comfortable or anything like that. Staying in the moment is the biggest thing.”

