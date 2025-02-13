Knights defenseman out week-to-week with 4 Nations Face-Off injury

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury he sustained Wednesday in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shuffles the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is week-to-week due to an upper-body injury he suffered Wednesday during Canada’s 4-3 overtime win over Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Theodore left 2:31 into the second period after being checked into the glass by Sweden forward Adrian Kempe in Montreal. The TNT broadcast said he later had X-rays on his wrist and arm.

The Knights resume their schedule Feb. 22 at home against the Vancouver Canucks.

Theodore, 29, was having one of the best seasons of his career. He has 48 points through 55 games, the fourth-most among NHL defensemen. The Knights rewarded him with a seven-year, $51.975 million contract extension in October.

Theodore was one of five players on the team taking part in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Captain Mark Stone and goaltender Adin Hill are also on Team Canada, while coach Bruce Cassidy is an assistant. Center Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin are on Team USA.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was named to Team Canada, but withdrew from the event due to an undisclosed ailment. Center William Karlsson was forced to withdraw from Team Sweden due to a lower-body injury.

