Knights defenseman ready for opportunity at full-time role

Kaedan Korczak waited patiently for his opportunity to be an everyday NHL player, and now he’ll get his chance this season with the Golden Knights.

San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) shoves Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) and Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) fight for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) passes the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kaedan Korczak is filling two voids for the Golden Knights this season.

On the ice, the 24-year-old defenseman is about to become an everyday NHL player. He’s getting a long-awaited opportunity to show he can play in an 82-game season.

Then there’s Korczak’s new home in the locker room — the stall that used to belong to Alex Pietrangelo.

Locker stalls change all the time when players come and go. But with the Knights, the absence of Pietrangelo — whose playing career is likely over due to a hip injury — is still a notable one.

“Just his presence around the locker room, he was a class act every day,” Korczak said of Pietrangelo. “If he had a great game, he wouldn’t get too high or too low. He was a true pro everyday.”

Getting an opportunity

It’s a changing of the guard, so to speak, for the young upstart in Korczak to get an opportunity. The Knights rewarded that faith by signing Korczak to a four-year, $13 million extension on July 2.

The Knights are banking on what Korczak, the team’s second-round pick from 2019, has provided with 21 points and a plus-25 in 77 games, including a career-high 40 last season.

“It’s a little bit exciting,” Korczak said. “I feel I’ve been ready for a number of years now. To finally have that opportunity, I’m looking forward to it.”

Korczak was put in a tough spot last season. He played nearly half the season, but it was time spent as an injury replacement for Pietrangelo or Shea Theodore.

Korczak fell victim to the numbers game. Being a healthy scratch as a young player was also tough to adjust to at times.

That’s not the case anymore, now with Pietrangelo on long-term injured reserve and Nic Hague being traded to the Nashville Predators.

Everyone on the right side moved up a spot in the lineup, meaning Korczak now gets his chance.

“Just knowing that all of the work doesn’t go unnoticed,” Korczak said. “I’m just really excited and grateful.”

Next step: The grind

The contract extension, Korczak said, came out of the blue. He was entering the final year of a two-year, $1.65 million deal signed in July 2024.

The raise, and the confidence the Knights have to have him through his age-28 season, show they believe he’s ready.

“We feel Kaedan Korczak is ready to be an every-night player,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

The next step for Korczak is figuring out if he can handle the grind of a long season. He’s been reliable when called upon and played well when paired with Brayden McNabb for most of his run.

The challenge, coach Bruce Cassidy said, is navigating the season’s ups and downs.

“I think we’re looking at guys behind him now,” Cassidy said. “We know what Ben Hutton can do, but who’s the next guy? He’s earned that. He’s paid his dues. He’s going to be a regular until someone takes his job.”

Someone to lean on

Pietrangelo had the same locker for five seasons, located against the far wall closest to the entrance next to Theodore.

Pietrangelo and Theodore shared many wide-ranging conversations that were typical between a veteran defenseman and a younger star playing the same position.

Theodore now becomes the veteran to look after the budding defenseman that’s ready for the next step of his career. Theodore, Korczak and Zach Whitecloud trained together in the summer in Kelowna, British Columbia, and the evolution is evident.

“Watching him kind of grow, he definitely showed bits and pieces last year,” Theodore said. “A lot of (defensemen), you find out it takes some time to really feel comfortable night in and night out. I think this year’s a big step for him.”

Korczak would like to take that next step offensively. He has one goal in his career but has developed as an effective passer and has improved on his breakouts.

He’ll have more time in the lineup to get better.

“Just getting more confident,” Korczak said. “I think with that, the offense will come. I know I’m pretty reliable out there, so if I can focus on that side of the game without letting the other side slip, I think that would be a pretty good goal for myself.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

