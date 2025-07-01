Knights defenseman stepping away from hockey due to hip injury

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is stepping away to hockey due to a significant hip injury, the team announced.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) attempts a shot during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is dealing with a hip injury that would require reconstruction and could put his playing career in jeopardy.

Pietrangelo, in a statement released by the team Monday, said that he is “in a difficult position with my overall playing health.”

“After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life,” Pietrangelo said.

The 35-year-old defenseman added the “likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.”

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement: “Alex has our organization’s full support in prioritizing his long-term health and quality of life.”

Pietrangelo has 637 points in 1,087 NHL games. He’s won the Stanley Cup twice, once as the St. Louis Blues captain in 2019, and again with the Knights in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

