Golden Knights

Knights defenseman to have hearing after slash in Game 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 8:30 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) trips Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) trips Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday, indicating he is facing supplemental discipline for his Wednesday slash on Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl.

Pietrangelo slashed Draisaitl away from the puck with 1:27 remaining in Game 4 of the teams’ second-round series and the Knights trailing 4-1. He was given a major penalty and game misconduct. Oilers captain Connor McDavid said afterward he’d like to see Pietrangelo suspended for the play.

“It’s as intent-to-injure as you can get,” McDavid said. “That’s not a hockey play.”

Pietrangelo has taken late and aggressive hits from Edmonton this series. Oilers right wing Evander Kane cross-checked Pietrangelo in the face well after time expired in the first period of Game 3. Kane also sent Pietrangelo hard into the boards late in the third period Wednesday, leading to a scrum that resulted in misconduct penalties for Kane and right wing Jonathan Marchessault with 3:58 remaining.

Edmonton could be facing supplemental discipline of its own before Game 5. Defenseman Darnell Nurse was given an instigator penalty with 50 seconds left Wednesday after fighting defenseman Nic Hague. An instigator penalty in the final five minutes of regulation comes with an automatic one-game suspension, unless it’s overturned upon review.

“Good answer by Haguer,” captain Mark Stone said. “It was a good fight. I think (Nurse) asked (Hague) off the faceoff, but then he gets jumped. That’s the way to answer the bell by him.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

