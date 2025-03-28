Golden Knights defenseman to miss remainder of road trip
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been ruled out for the remainder of the Golden Knights’ road trip with a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said.
Pietrangelo will not be available for Friday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks or the second half of the back-to-back Saturday against the Nashville Predators.
Pietrangelo did not play Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.
“We’ll see when we get back. After that, I haven’t heard much,” Cassidy said. “That’s probably not good or bad, but not tonight or tomorrow, for sure.”
The Knights will likely go with the same lineup as Tuesday, with Kaedan Korczak playing a second consecutive game in Pietrangelo’s place.
Center Tomas Hertl (upper body) has already been ruled out for the trip as he undergoes further testing in Las Vegas. Cassidy will not have an update until the team returns home.
No lineup changes are expected as the Knights try for their fifth straight win.
Projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Nicolas Roy — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Nic Hague — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
