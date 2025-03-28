Golden Knights defenseman to miss remainder of road trip

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been ruled out for the final two games of the team’s road trip because of a lower-body injury.

Knights defenseman, after 300 games, fights for himself and teammates

Knights peaking as playoffs loom: ‘We’re going to be a hard matchup’

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) attempts a shot during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been ruled out for the remainder of the Golden Knights’ road trip with a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Pietrangelo will not be available for Friday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks or the second half of the back-to-back Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

Pietrangelo did not play Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

“We’ll see when we get back. After that, I haven’t heard much,” Cassidy said. “That’s probably not good or bad, but not tonight or tomorrow, for sure.”

The Knights will likely go with the same lineup as Tuesday, with Kaedan Korczak playing a second consecutive game in Pietrangelo’s place.

Center Tomas Hertl (upper body) has already been ruled out for the trip as he undergoes further testing in Las Vegas. Cassidy will not have an update until the team returns home.

No lineup changes are expected as the Knights try for their fifth straight win.

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Nicolas Roy — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nic Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.