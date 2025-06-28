‘Decisions that need to be made’: Knights defenseman’s future unclear

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s status for next season is unclear, but more answers are expected in the coming days.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s status for next season will become more clear in the coming days, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Saturday.

Pietrangelo, 35, played 71 regular-season games for the Knights but withdrew from the 4 Nations Face-Off in February due to an undisclosed ailment. His status for next year is now uncertain. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has two seasons left on his contract with an $8.8 million cap hit.

McCrimmon is expected to have another update on Pietrangelo after NHL free agency opens Tuesday.

“Alex and I have had a number of discussions,” McCrimmon said. “There are some decisions that need to be made.”

