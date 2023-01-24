47°F
Golden Knights

Knights-Devils game on Tuesday won’t be on broadcast TV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 9:09 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to pass the puck between New Jersey ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to pass the puck between New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The Golden Knights won’t be on broadcast TV for their third-to-last game before the All-Star break.

Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. matchup against the New Jersey Devils will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and will require a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain won’t show the game.

The Knights have one more ESPN+/Hulu exclusive remaining on their schedule, a March 28 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $9.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

