Knights-Devils game on Tuesday won’t be on broadcast TV
The Golden Knights-Devils game will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and will require a subscription to watch. ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain won’t show the game.
The Golden Knights won’t be on broadcast TV for their third-to-last game before the All-Star break.
Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. matchup against the New Jersey Devils will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and will require a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain won’t show the game.
The Knights have one more ESPN+/Hulu exclusive remaining on their schedule, a March 28 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.
ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $9.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.