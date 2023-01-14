48°F
Golden Knights

Knights’ division woes continue in home loss to Oilers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2023 - 9:39 pm
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thom ...
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (26) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Tho ...
Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (26) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, center, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golde ...
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, center, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, right, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden ...
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, right, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Players celebrate after Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark, center, scored against the Vega ...
Players celebrate after Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark, center, scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thom ...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) reacts after he was scored on by Vegas Golden Kni ...
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) reacts after he was scored on by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oile ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) scores around Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Camp ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) scores around Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center, celebrates after scoring against the Edmo ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center, celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oile ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) blocks a shot beside Vegas Golden Knights center ...
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) blocks a shot beside Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Center Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the 50th two-goal game of his career, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The Knights, who played without captain Mark Stone (upper-body injury), fell to 0-5-1 in their last six games in the Pacific Division. They got goals from right wing Keegan Kolesar, left wing Paul Cotter and center William Karlsson.

Edmonton got a strong performance from right wing Mattias Janmark, who had a goal and an assist against his former team. Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell improved to 5-1 in his career against the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

