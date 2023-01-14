Knights’ division woes continue in home loss to Oilers
The Golden Knights fell to 0-5-1 their last six games against the Pacific Division after losing to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Center Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the 50th two-goal game of his career, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
The Knights, who played without captain Mark Stone (upper-body injury), fell to 0-5-1 in their last six games in the Pacific Division. They got goals from right wing Keegan Kolesar, left wing Paul Cotter and center William Karlsson.
Edmonton got a strong performance from right wing Mattias Janmark, who had a goal and an assist against his former team. Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell improved to 5-1 in his career against the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.