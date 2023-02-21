60°F
weather icon Windy and Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights drop point in playoff race as Blackhawks rally in shootout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 12:19 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2023 - 8:20 pm
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, right, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhaw ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, right, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, right, celebrates with center Paul Cotter after scorin ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, right, celebrates with center Paul Cotter after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhaw ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Isaak Phillips, left, and goaltender Petr Mrazek during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar smiles after scoring a goal against the Chicago ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar smiles after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, right, is checked by Chicago Blackhawks defense ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, right, is checked by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks center Cole Guttman (70) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal agai ...
Chicago Blackhawks center Cole Guttman (70) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek, right, saves a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center B ...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek, right, saves a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek looks down the ice during the first period of an NHL ...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek looks down the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, looks to pass past Chicago Blackhawks c ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, looks to pass past Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks to his team during the second period of an ...
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks to his team during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) tries to stop the puck against Chicago Blackhawks ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) tries to stop the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) and goaltender Petr Mrazek during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Left wing Tyler Johnson scored in a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at United Center on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks tied the game with a power-play goal from Johnson with 55 seconds remaining in the third period. Center Cole Guttman also scored for Chicago. The Blackhawks nearly won the game in overtime on a goal by right wing Patrick Kane, but it was waved off after a review.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar and center Jack Eichel scored for the Knights. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves in his first NHL appearance since March 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
2
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
4
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
5
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Here’s 10 potential trade deadline options for Golden Knights
Here’s 10 potential trade deadline options for Golden Knights
Knights goaltender week-to-week with injury; veteran back
Knights goaltender week-to-week with injury; veteran back
Knights move Mark Stone to long-term IR after calling up goalie
Knights move Mark Stone to long-term IR after calling up goalie
3 things the Knights need to do to reach NHL playoffs
3 things the Knights need to do to reach NHL playoffs
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: All-Star break begins on sour note
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: All-Star break begins on sour note
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise