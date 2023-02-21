Knights drop point in playoff race as Blackhawks rally in shootout

The Golden Knights lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in a shootout Tuesday despite having a 2-1 lead late in the third period.

Left wing Tyler Johnson scored in a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at United Center on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks tied the game with a power-play goal from Johnson with 55 seconds remaining in the third period. Center Cole Guttman also scored for Chicago. The Blackhawks nearly won the game in overtime on a goal by right wing Patrick Kane, but it was waved off after a review.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar and center Jack Eichel scored for the Knights. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves in his first NHL appearance since March 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

