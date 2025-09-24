Knights end shutout streak, but fall to Kings in 2nd preseason game

The Golden Knights scored a goal for the first time in four months, but they lost their second preseason game to the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) nearly trips while in a hurry to keep the puck from Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) makes a save during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) skates the puck during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Kai Uchacz (77) skates the puck during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Raphael Lavoie (36) skates during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Tanner Laczynski (28) gets into a small scuffle with Los Angeles Kings players during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Kai Uchacz (77) skates the puck against defense by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin (2) during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Mathieu Cataford (8) smiles as fans react to a failed goal attempt by a teammate during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) tries for a goal during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) eyes the puck during a puck drop in a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) chases after the puck during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Golden Knights have dropped back-to-back games to open the preseason after a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Viliam Kmec, an undrafted defenseman from Kosice, Slovakia, scored the Knights’ first goal of the preseason.

They were shut out 3-0 on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

Goaltender Adin Hill stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced in 31:13 of work, while backup Akira Schmid saved 11 of 12 shots in 27:36.

Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg made 32 saves and carried a shutout into the third period.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Dorofeyev ruled out

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, who led the Knights with 35 goals last season, left with 6:30 remaining in the first period due to a lower-body injury and didn’t return.

Dorofeyev’s final shift lasted 1:41 and included a stint on the power play.

Dorofeyev appeared in all 82 games last season, his first as a full-time NHL player, and had 52 points.

Rookie wingers Mathieu Cataford and Braeden Bowman took turns filling in for Dorofeyev while skating with center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brandon Saad.

2. Hutton struggles

One role up for grab in the Knights’ lineup is the spot on the third pair next to defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

Defenseman Ben Hutton is in the running for the job along with newcomer Jeremy Lauzon, who missed Saturday’s practice with an undisclosed minor injury.

Hutton didn’t help his case Tuesday. He committed a turnover in the defensive zone in the first period and had to slash Kings right wing Trevor Moore on the ensuing partial breakaway.

Hutton, 32, later turned the puck over in the neutral zone with Schmid pulled, leading to Moore’s empty-net goal with 1:02 left.

Hutton did force a turnover and spring the breakout that led to Kmec’s goal, but his good moments were far and few between.

There’s five preseason games left and the Knights have yet to see Lauzon in a game. There’s time to assess, but Hutton hasn’t done himself any favors through two games.

3. Goal drought ends

It won’t go into the record books, but the Knights ended a lengthy scoring drought Tuesday.

Kmec’s goal 8:38 into the third period was the team’s first goal in 235:37 of game time dating back to Game 4 of its second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Knights lost 3-0 in Game 4, 1-0 in the clinching Game 5 and then were blanked Sunday in San Jose. That meant Kmec caused the team’s goal horn to go off for the first time in four months.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.