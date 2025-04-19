Knights entering playoffs with extra weapon they haven’t had before

The Golden Knights finished the season with the NHL’s second-best power play. Their work on the man advantage could be a big boost in the playoffs.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks to the puck down on the ice with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Luke Schenn (5) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the third period of their NHL game on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) deflects a shot with Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) nearby during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 07, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) attempts to curve around the net for a shot against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Aleksei Kolosov (35) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrate his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights had 187 power-play opportunities this season, the second fewest in an 82-game campaign in NHL history.

The lack of reps, as well as their previous mediocre results, figured to lead to another year of middling production on the man advantage.

But the Knights flipped the script this season. They converted on 28.3 percent of their opportunities, the second-best rate in the league behind only the Winnipeg Jets (28.9 percent). The Knights’ 53 power-play goals this season were a franchise record.

Their success gives them an extra weapon to lean on when they begin their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

“You’re not going to have a perfect power play every time you step on the ice, but you still have to be ready for the next one, no matter what happens on the first one,” captain Mark Stone said. “You try to generate momentum for your team. If you can get chances, you’re usually gonna be able to capitalize on them.”

Lackluster history

The Knights, in their previous seven seasons, had a top-10 power play just once. They finished ninth in 2019-20 at 22 percent.

They’ve been run-of-the-mill outside of that season. They’ve finished 22nd or worse three times. The Knights were 18th the season they won the Stanley Cup, and 20th last year.

That’s why this season has been such a surprise.

Things have clicked on the top unit, with center Jack Eichel carrying pucks in, Stone surveying his options from below the goal line, center Tomas Hertl screening goalies, right wing Pavel Dorofeyev firing one-timers and defenseman Shea Theodore distributing pucks from the blue line.

“I think they know it that they don’t get a lot (of power plays), so they have to be sharp because they may not see another one,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I do believe that’s a little bit baked in this year — be on your toes early and make sure things that we’ve talked about, hopefully they’re trying to implement right away and not wait two or three power plays.”

Hertl’s impact

Hertl, 31, has been one reason for the power play’s surge.

He set a Knights record with 14 power-play goals his first full season with the club. His willingness to stand in front of the net and fight for rebounds and loose pucks gave the team a skill set it didn’t have before.

“You don’t just score nice goals, but you have to get around the crease and stuff,” Hertl said. “Sometimes you get more cross-checks when guys are on you, but it’s part of it. We have great players.”

Teams have since adjusted to try to limit Hertl’s impact as much as possible. But the Knights have other options like Dorofeyev, who had a breakout season with 35 goals in 82 games.

The team has been adaptable enough to find what’s working most nights on the power play and use it to their advantage.

“Typically, they’ve done a good job doing that because they’re smart players,” Cassidy said.

Limited chances

The Knights, just like in the regular season, may not get a lot of power-play opportunities in the playoffs. Officials tend to let a lot of minor infractions go once the stakes ramp up.

The Knights will be comfortable if the game stays at even strength. Their five-on-five play was the foundation of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2023. This time around, however, they have an extra club in their bag if they need it.

“I think the best teams, when they have a great season, they always have one of the best power plays,” Hertl said. “I feel like we’re comfortable with our team this year. Every time, because we don’t have many, we get one or two and at least we can cash in.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.