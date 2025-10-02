Knights expected to ice close to full lineup in preseason finale

The Golden Knights should ice close to their full opening night lineup for their preseason finale against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and teammates celebrate his goal against the Utah Mammoth during the third period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

■ Who: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

■ When: 7 p.m. Friday

■ Where: T-Mobile Arena

■ TV: KMCC-34

■ Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

■ About the Knights: The Knights will wrap up their preseason schedule Friday when they face the Sharks for the third time in seven games.

This one should be different. The Knights are expected to ice a lineup close to the one they’ll use for their opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he’s going to try to play all of his regulars that are healthy. The lone exception is right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, who did not practice Thursday due to a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon could make his preseason debut Friday after missing most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. Lauzon, who the Knights acquired from the Nashville Predators as part of the Nic Hague trade in June, is competing with veteran Ben Hutton to be the team’s sixth defenseman.

“I think most guys would tell you if you’re going to play seven exhibition games, three’s probably a good number. A lot of them have had two,” Cassidy said. “We should have a good lineup out there.”

Dorofeyev’s absence could give right wing Alexander Holtz an opportunity to make the team out of camp. Holtz took Dorofeyev’s spot next to center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brandon Saad on Thursday.

Holtz, a restricted free agent, is on a professional tryout deal and would need a new contract to appear in the opener.

Center Jack Eichel and right wing Mitch Marner are expected to skate together for this second time this preseason Friday. Goaltender Adin Hill is the Knights’ projected starter.

