Knights expecting response from Mammoth with play, physicality

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) and Utah Mammoth center Jack McBain (22) battle for the loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Don’t be surprised if the Utah Mammoth open Monday night’s game against the Golden Knights with a bit of revenge on the mind.

Especially once Cole Reinhardt gets on the ice.

The Knights rolled to a 4-1 win over Utah at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday night, a complete effort from the road team that included a three-goal second period.

But Reinhardt’s hit on Utah center Kevin Stenlund drew ire from the Mammoth bench. It was a clean, hard hit that sent Stenlund down the tunnel.

It worked in Reinhardt’s favor. Utah left wing Brandon Tanev cross-checked Reinhardt in retaliation and drew a penalty. Reinhardt drew two penalties Thursday, including a coincidental roughing call that gave the Knights a power play.

The end result was 32 penalty minutes combined, with 16 coming in the second period alone. With the teams meeting for the second time in five days, expect some potential fireworks.

“I guess some of it comes with luck and the way of the game,” Reinhardt said about the physicality. “(Thursday) it was probably from the hit and they wanted some retaliation.”

Stenlund eventually returned and played the rest of the game. He wore a face shield at practice Saturday.

Reinhardt expects to answer the bell for the hit. It wouldn’t be anything new given how he’s dragged himself into the fight dating back to the preseason when he fought for a roster spot.

The 25-year-old left wing drew a penalty in four straight games before Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Reinhardt had to respond with his fists, or expect a few hits in his first couple of shifts.

“Yeah, I’m probably gonna have to do something or protect myself in some sort of way,” Reinhardt said. “(The 56-game) COVID year (in 2021) showed that too with back-to-back games and it was kind of carnage if something happened the second game. So yeah, it might happen.”

The reason for Utah (11-8-3) to play better might have more to do with redeeming itself from Thursday. The Knights (10-4-7) controlled play in the final 40 minutes with center Jack Eichel scoring twice to go with an assist for his fourth three-point game of the season.

The Knights controlled the Mammoth’s skilled forward group. Center Logan Cooley, captain Clayton Keller and right wing JJ Peterka combined for seven shots. Utah’s lone goal came from former Original Misfit defenseman Nate Schmidt.

“They have a lot of really talented forwards over there that make a lot of plays,” Eichel said. “I liked our defensive effort. Everybody bought in to keeping them on the outside.”

If the Knights could replicate Thursday’s effort, that might wash out the sour taste of Saturday’s finish. Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier scored the game-winning goal after right wing Mitch Marner fumbled the puck behind the net.

That dropped the Knights to 1-7 in overtime and shootouts this season.

The Knights have earned points in six straight games and have earned points in six straight on the road.

“I’m sure they’re gonna want to be better because that’s what happens,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “If we were playing a team at home, they beat us and they came back in, I think that would get our attention. So that’s what I expect will happen Monday.”

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Mammoth

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -120; total 6