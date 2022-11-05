Knights explode in third period to continue winning streak

The Golden Knights won their seventh game in a row thanks to a strong performance from left wing Reilly Smith and their fourth line.

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights got goals from fourth-line forwards Keegan Kolesar and Nicolas Roy 21 seconds apart in the third period to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 at Bell Centre on Saturday for their seventh straight win.

The Knights’ record is 11-2, the best in the NHL. Their six goals against Montreal were their most in a game this year. They’ve opened their five-game road trip 3-0 with trips to Toronto and Buffalo remaining.

Left wing Reilly Smith scored twice, and defenseman Nic Hague and right wing Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Knights.

