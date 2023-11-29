Knights fall in shootout to Oilers, suffer 3rd consecutive loss
Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in regulation, then beat Logan Thompson in the shootout to help the Oilers defeat the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the shootout for Edmonton as the Oilers earned a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.
Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar each scored their first goal of the season as the Knights (14-5-4) erased a two-goal deficit in the final 6:30 of regulation to tie the game.
The Knights also got goals from Mark Stone and Michael Amadio in the second period.
McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (8-12-1).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.