Golden Knights

Knights fall in shootout to Oilers, suffer 3rd consecutive loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2023 - 8:53 pm
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Adam Erne (21) battle for the p ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Adam Erne (21) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3), Kaedan Korczak (6) and Mark Stone (61) celebrate a go ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3), Kaedan Korczak (6) and Mark Stone (61) celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the Vegas ...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) is scored on as Kaedan Korczak (6) and Edmonton ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) is scored on as Kaedan Korczak (6) and Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark (13) battle in front of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid dur ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) tries to pull the puck out of the net as it goes past ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) tries to pull the puck out of the net as it goes past goalie Logan Thompson (36), Kaedan Korczak (6) and Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane ( ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the shootout for Edmonton as the Oilers earned a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar each scored their first goal of the season as the Knights (14-5-4) erased a two-goal deficit in the final 6:30 of regulation to tie the game.

The Knights also got goals from Mark Stone and Michael Amadio in the second period.

McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (8-12-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

