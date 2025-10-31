Knights fall to Avalanche to kick off 6-game homestand

The Golden Knights’ comeback came up short Friday and they fell to the Colorado Avalanche in their annual Nevada Day game at T-Mobile Arena.

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) celebrates with defenseman Cale Makar (8) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates the puck around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) shoots against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at T-Mobile Arena to begin their six-game homestand.

Right wing Mitch Marner and center Tomas Hertl scored in the third period to cut the Knights’ deficit to 3-2, but defenseman Cale Makar scored into an empty net with 1:48 remaining.

Avalanche right wing Martin Necas had a goal and two assists in his first game since signing an eight-year, $92 million extension Thursday.

Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 22 saves in his second career start, but the Knights (6-2-3) lost for the second time in regulation this season.

