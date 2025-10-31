Knights fall to Avalanche to kick off 6-game homestand
The Golden Knights’ comeback came up short Friday and they fell to the Colorado Avalanche in their annual Nevada Day game at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at T-Mobile Arena to begin their six-game homestand.
Right wing Mitch Marner and center Tomas Hertl scored in the third period to cut the Knights’ deficit to 3-2, but defenseman Cale Makar scored into an empty net with 1:48 remaining.
Avalanche right wing Martin Necas had a goal and two assists in his first game since signing an eight-year, $92 million extension Thursday.
Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 22 saves in his second career start, but the Knights (6-2-3) lost for the second time in regulation this season.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
