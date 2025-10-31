83°F
Golden Knights

Knights fall to Avalanche to kick off 6-game homestand

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck during the first period of an ...
Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) shoots against the Colorado Avalanche during ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) shoots against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates the puck around the net during the s ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates the puck around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the f ...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) celebrates with defenseman Cale Makar (8) after sco ...
Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) celebrates with defenseman Cale Makar (8) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the ...
Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the second period of a ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey ...
Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2025 - 3:49 pm
 

The Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at T-Mobile Arena to begin their six-game homestand.

Right wing Mitch Marner and center Tomas Hertl scored in the third period to cut the Knights’ deficit to 3-2, but defenseman Cale Makar scored into an empty net with 1:48 remaining.

Avalanche right wing Martin Necas had a goal and two assists in his first game since signing an eight-year, $92 million extension Thursday.

Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 22 saves in his second career start, but the Knights (6-2-3) lost for the second time in regulation this season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

