Knights fall to Panthers, continue to struggle during homestand
The Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers on Monday at T-Mobile Arena and fell to 1-3-1 on their current six-game homestand.
The Golden Knights lost their third straight game and fourth of five in this six-game homestand in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.
Center Tomas Hertl and left wing Ivan Barbashev scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game, but the Knights couldn’t score the equalizer.
Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 17 saves to fall to 0-3-1 in his first four NHL starts, and the Knights (7-4-4) dropped to 1-3-1 during their homestand.
Center William Karlsson did not play due to a lower-body injury. He’s day to day.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
