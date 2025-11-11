Knights fall to Panthers, continue to struggle during homestand

The Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers on Monday at T-Mobile Arena and fell to 1-3-1 on their current six-game homestand.

3 takeaways from Knights’ OT loss: Ducks look like ‘the real deal’

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) fights Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) blocks a shot from the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) scores past Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) talks with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) misses the goal as Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) battles for the puck with Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) skates around Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry (2) picks up the gloves of Florida Panthers defenseman Donovan Sebrango, out of frame, after a fight broke out during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) fights Florida Panthers defenseman Donovan Sebrango (6) as linesmen Libor Suchanek (60) and Tommy Hughes (65) try to break it up during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Florida Panthers warm up before an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks the shot of Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Florida Panthers send the puck in to score against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) poke checks the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) gets tripped up while battling for the puck against Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights lost their third straight game and fourth of five in this six-game homestand in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

Center Tomas Hertl and left wing Ivan Barbashev scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game, but the Knights couldn’t score the equalizer.

Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 17 saves to fall to 0-3-1 in his first four NHL starts, and the Knights (7-4-4) dropped to 1-3-1 during their homestand.

Center William Karlsson did not play due to a lower-body injury. He’s day to day.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.