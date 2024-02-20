Knights fall to Predators, drop 3rd straight at home

The Golden Knights’ rally came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, their third straight defeat at home.

Former Golden Knights’ first-round pick Cody Glass scored a goal, and the Nashville Predators won 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The Knights (32-18-6) lost their third straight home game. They trailed 4-1 at the start of the third period before goals by center William Karlsson and right wing Michael Amadio cut their deficit to 4-3. Forward Gustav Nyquist sealed the Predators’ win with an empty-net goal with 1:10 remaining.

Knights captain Mark Stone left the game with an upper-body injury and did not play in the third period.

Roman Josi and Ryan McDonagh each had two assists for Nashville (29-25-2).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

