Knights fall to Stars in OT, 1st-round series lead cut to 2-1
The Golden Knights fell to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime Saturday to lose for the first time this postseason.
Wyatt Johnston scored his second goal with 3:38 remaining in overtime and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their first-round series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Goaltender Logan Thompson tied his career-high with 43 saves. He kept the Knights in the game during a slow start, as the Stars built a 2-0 lead before the home side rallied.
Center Jack Eichel and defenseman Brayden McNabb scored in the second period for the Knights.
