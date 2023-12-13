Knights featured on docuseries showing behind-the-scenes NHL footage

The Golden Knights will be featured in a four-episode docuseries that premiers Wednesday on TNT and Max showing their preparations for the 2024 Winter Classic.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) passes the puck past Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are getting some screen time ahead of one of their most important games of the regular season.

The Knights will be featured in the docuseries “Road To The NHL Winter Classic,” which premieres at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT and Max. The four-episode show will air three consecutive Wednesdays before the finale airs at 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. Episodes will later be available to stream on Max.

Jonathan Marchessault knows his manners. 😌 Road to the NHL #WinterClassic presented by @Enterprise New episodes each week until Jan. 1: 🇺🇸: Wednesdays at 6:30p ET on @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax

🇨🇦: Thursdays at 6p ET on @Sportsnet 1 pic.twitter.com/j76Nya87jl — NHL (@NHL) December 13, 2023

The series will offer behind-the-scenes footage of the Knights and the Seattle Kraken’s preparations for the 2024 Winter Classic. The two teams will meet at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park on New Year’s Day in a matchup of the NHL’s two newest expansion franchises.

