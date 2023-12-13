56°F
Golden Knights

Knights featured on docuseries showing behind-the-scenes NHL footage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 10:54 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) passes the puck past Seattle Kraken center Jaden S ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) passes the puck past Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are getting some screen time ahead of one of their most important games of the regular season.

The Knights will be featured in the docuseries “Road To The NHL Winter Classic,” which premieres at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT and Max. The four-episode show will air three consecutive Wednesdays before the finale airs at 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. Episodes will later be available to stream on Max.

The series will offer behind-the-scenes footage of the Knights and the Seattle Kraken’s preparations for the 2024 Winter Classic. The two teams will meet at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park on New Year’s Day in a matchup of the NHL’s two newest expansion franchises.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

