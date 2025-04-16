Knights’ 1st-round playoff opponent set after goal in final seconds

The Golden Knights’ opponent for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs was determined Tuesday while they played at Calgary.

What’s at stake for the Knights in their final 2 games?

Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson (70) battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz (26) and Brett Howden (21) check Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil (76) into goalie Ilya Samsonov during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) checks Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka (43) as the puck flies past during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his team's goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) reacts during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild clinched the first wild card in the Western Conference after earning a point against the Anaheim Ducks when Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

🔒 LOCKED IN 🔒 We're taking on the Minnesota Wild in the opening round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs ⚔️#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/4lUuUkcEUX — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 16, 2025

The Knights, who swept the three-game season series with the Wild, will have home-ice advantage after clinching their fourth Pacific Division title in eight seasons.

Minnesota, however, did not have star winger Kirill Kaprizov for two of those matchups.

This will be a rematch of the first-round series from the 2021 season that was shortened to 56 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Knights won in seven games, highlighted by former right wing Mattias Janmark’s hat trick in Game 7 on May 28, 2021.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was the Knights’ starting goaltender that night, but will be on the Minnesota bench for what’s expected to be his final postseason. Fleury, the 2021 Vezina Trophy winner, said he will retire at the end of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.