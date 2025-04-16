81°F
Golden Knights

Knights’ 1st-round playoff opponent set after goal in final seconds

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his team's goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dust ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his team's goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) reacts during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) checks Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka (43) as the puck ...
Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) checks Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka (43) as the puck flies past during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz (26) and Brett Howden (21) check Calgary Flames' Martin P ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz (26) and Brett Howden (21) check Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil (76) into goalie Ilya Samsonov during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson (70) battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Rasmus Ande ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson (70) battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2025 - 7:39 pm
 

The Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild clinched the first wild card in the Western Conference after earning a point against the Anaheim Ducks when Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The Knights, who swept the three-game season series with the Wild, will have home-ice advantage after clinching their fourth Pacific Division title in eight seasons.

Minnesota, however, did not have star winger Kirill Kaprizov for two of those matchups.

This will be a rematch of the first-round series from the 2021 season that was shortened to 56 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Knights won in seven games, highlighted by former right wing Mattias Janmark’s hat trick in Game 7 on May 28, 2021.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was the Knights’ starting goaltender that night, but will be on the Minnesota bench for what’s expected to be his final postseason. Fleury, the 2021 Vezina Trophy winner, said he will retire at the end of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

