Golden Knights

Knights fizzle in 3rd period, fall to Flames

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2024 - 8:48 pm
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, right, grabs Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev, left, battles with Calgary Flames' Kevin Rooney, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill makes a save against Calgary Flames' Daniil Miromanov during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, battles with Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill makes a save on a Calgary Flames shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev, left, works against Calgary Flames' Matt Coronato during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev, left, has a shot stopped by Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill makes a save against Calgary Flames' Kevin Rooney during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

The third period was the Golden Knights’ undoing for the second straight game, this time resulting in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

The Knights led 1-0 after two periods, but allowed four unanswered goals for their first loss in three games. Calgary forward Blake Coleman scored twice in the period.

Anthony Mantha scored his first goal with the Knights (35-24-7), and Adin Hill made 33 saves in his fifth straight start.

The Knights led 2-1 on Tuesday before giving up three straight goals to the Seattle Kraken. They rallied to force overtime and win 5-4, but no rally happened this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

