Knights fizzle in 3rd period, fall to Flames
The Golden Knights allowed four unanswered goals in a loss to the Flames on Thursday in Calgary. A new acquisition did score his first goal with the Knights.
The third period was the Golden Knights’ undoing for the second straight game, this time resulting in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
The Knights led 1-0 after two periods, but allowed four unanswered goals for their first loss in three games. Calgary forward Blake Coleman scored twice in the period.
Anthony Mantha scored his first goal with the Knights (35-24-7), and Adin Hill made 33 saves in his fifth straight start.
The Knights led 2-1 on Tuesday before giving up three straight goals to the Seattle Kraken. They rallied to force overtime and win 5-4, but no rally happened this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.