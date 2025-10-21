Knights forward, after slow start, excels in win over Hurricanes

Veteran left wing Brandon Saad got off to a slow start this season, but he was excellent in the Golden Knights’ win over the Hurricanes on Monday.

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) works around the net for a pass with Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) on his back during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) attempts to shoot as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) gets his stick in during the third period of their NHL game on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates teammate Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16)’s hat trick during the third period on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights beat the Bruins with a final score of 5-1. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson (49) during the first period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brandon Saad’s game plan is simple.

“Being a good forechecker and being around the net,” Saad said.

It’s a formula that allows the veteran left wing to play up and down the Golden Knights lineup. He can play a fourth-line checking role, or use his speed in the top six.

That’s why it was surprising to see Saad struggle to start the season with no points in his first six games. He was on the ice for two goals Thursday against the Boston Bruins despite skating with center William Karlsson and right wing Reilly Smith.

Saad now appears to be back on track. He was on the fourth line Saturday, but was moved to the top line for the Knights’ 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday and picked up his first point with an assist.

“We have a lot of good players on all four lines,” Saad said. “I feel like regardless of who you’re with, you’re going to have success.”

‘Simple to play with’

Saad’s promotion came after Knights lost captain Mark Stone to a wrist injury Saturday. Stone is considered week to week.

Coach Bruce Cassidy felt Saad’s forechecking could fit on the top line next to center Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, who moved to right wing with Stone out.

Eichel and Barbashev both scored Monday and Saad had a season-high four shots on goal in 16:32.

“He’s really simple to play with,” Barbashev said. “He works hard, plays the right way. He’s not trying to force some hope plays. That’s why he was a good fit for us.”

The Knights put Saad on the fourth line Saturday to get right wing Alexander Holtz in the lineup after a strong preseason. The team also hoped it would give Saad a jolt.

The checking role got him playing north-south, direct hockey. He kept that same mentality after being moved up to play with Eichel and Barbashev. Saad’s skating and decision-making were sharp. He got the primary assist on Eichel’s first-period goal.

Everything's coming up Eichel 🎰 pic.twitter.com/lMnaNkyM2i — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 21, 2025

“I thought he did a good job,” Cassidy said. “He was around the puck, making plays, had some scoring chances. Got a few more touches. That’s a positive.”

Wanting to win

Saad was spoiled early in his NHL career. He won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks his first full season in 2013, then won another championship two years later.

It’s been 10 years since Saad held the Cup. The 32-year-old is itching to win again, which is why he signed with the Knights in January after he and the St. Louis Blues mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

“I’ve had a good career. I’ve made money and have had a chance to win,” Saad said during training camp. “I want to get that feeling back and win another championship.”

That’s why re-signing with the Knights on a one-year, $2 million deal was also an easy decision for Saad. He was an immediate contributor for the team last season, with 14 points in 29 games.

‘I loved it here’

Saad found instant chemistry with center Tomas Hertl and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev. It was a group Cassidy and general manager Kelly McCrimmon felt was their best line at times heading into the playoffs.

“I think just enjoying my time here from last year,” Saad said. “I loved it here, the guys have been great. You have a chance to win every year, so that’s a big part of it. The living is great for my family. It was an all-inclusive decision. I was happy to get something done, for sure.”

The Knights are off to a 5-0-2 start heading into a three-game road trip that begins Saturday with a matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

That’s even with Saad not producing as much as he would like. He responded by making the most of his promotion Monday.

“We played a good hockey game against a good team,” Saad said. “Guys are shuffling around, but at the same time, our details were there.”

