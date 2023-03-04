63°F
Golden Knights

Knights forward out indefinitely with lower-body injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2023 - 1:59 pm
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) drives down the ice with the puck as Colora ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) drives down the ice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday.

Carrier was injured in the first period of Friday’s 4-3 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils and didn’t return. He has 16 goals and 25 points in 56 games this season.

“He’s going to be out for a while,” Cassidy said. “Tougher news than we were hoping for.”

Rookie left wing Paul Cotter took Carrier’s spot on the third line with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Phil Kessel at Saturday’s practice. Cotter has 11 goals and 15 points in 43 games this season, but was a healthy scratch Friday after the Knights added left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Teddy Blueger before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

