84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights forward returns, NHL’s iron man scratched for Game 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 6:57 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2023 - 7:43 pm
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) plays against the Winnipeg Jets during the thir ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) plays against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights added a key component back to their lineup Thursday for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, but took out the NHL’s all-time iron man.

Left wing William Carrier played in his first game since March 3 after recovering from a lower-body injury. Right wing Phil Kessel was a healthy scratch.

Kessel sat for the first time since beginning his record streak of 1,064 consecutive games played Nov. 3, 2009. His streak will remain intact because it’s a regular-season record.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday morning it would be a “tough decision” as to who would be benched if Carrier were ready to return. But he didn’t want to delay the call just because the Knights have a 3-1 series lead after winning three straight.

Defenseman Ben Hutton also joined the lineup for defenseman Brayden McNabb, who is out with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Brayden Pachal replaced defenseman Shea Theodore, who was a late scratch after warming up with the rest of the team.

“You have to put your best foot forward every night I think in this league and play your best lineup,” Cassidy said. “That’s just what I believe. That’s what we’ll do, if he’s ready to go. Do what’s best for the team, and hopefully it’s the right call.”

Carrier, 28, has been a key depth piece for the Knights all season.

He scored a career-high 16 goals and 25 points this year in only 56 games. He also was third on the team in hits per 60 minutes, bringing physicality in addition to his secondary scoring.

Cassidy said there was no question Carrier would be in the Knights’ playoff lineup if he stayed healthy. So it made sense to put him back in once he was cleared medically.

“He’s a big part of our group, right?” center Nicolas Roy said. “He’s had an awesome year. He’s physical. He’s a playoff type of player. Really happy to get him back, for sure.”

Kessel, 35, scored 36 points in 82 games for the Knights in the regular season and added two assists in four games against the Jets.

He wasn’t performing poorly by any means. The Knights just didn’t have any struggling or injured forwards to remove.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Cassidy said. “Guys getting healthy, coming back in the lineup.”

The only two forwards who average fewer minutes per game than Kessel — left wing Michael Amadio and right wing Keegan Kolesar — have shown well this series.

Amadio has three points, including the game-winning goal in double overtime in Game 3. Kolesar has a goal and plays a different style of game on the fourth line. He finished seventh in the NHL in hits with 279.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
2
H Mart shares details on 1st Nevada grocery store
H Mart shares details on 1st Nevada grocery store
3
Hitting the wall: Neighbors frustrated after car crashes into pool
Hitting the wall: Neighbors frustrated after car crashes into pool
4
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
5
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) receives a high-five from center William Karlsson (71 ...
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 5
RJ

The Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets tonight at T-Mobile Arena, and the home team can close out the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with a win.

More stories for you
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Jets
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Jets
3 things Knights must figure out before NHL playoffs begin
3 things Knights must figure out before NHL playoffs begin
Odds are in Golden Knights’ favor to close out Winnipeg
Odds are in Golden Knights’ favor to close out Winnipeg
2 injured Knights skaters participate fully in practice
2 injured Knights skaters participate fully in practice
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: No. 1 seed in hand, Jets up next
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: No. 1 seed in hand, Jets up next
Golden Knights say ‘we’ll be ready’ after playing double-OT game
Golden Knights say ‘we’ll be ready’ after playing double-OT game