Knights forward returns, NHL’s iron man scratched for Game 5

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) plays against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights added a key component back to their lineup Thursday for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, but took out the NHL’s all-time iron man.

Left wing William Carrier played in his first game since March 3 after recovering from a lower-body injury. Right wing Phil Kessel was a healthy scratch.

Kessel sat for the first time since beginning his record streak of 1,064 consecutive games played Nov. 3, 2009. His streak will remain intact because it’s a regular-season record.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday morning it would be a “tough decision” as to who would be benched if Carrier were ready to return. But he didn’t want to delay the call just because the Knights have a 3-1 series lead after winning three straight.

Defenseman Ben Hutton also joined the lineup for defenseman Brayden McNabb, who is out with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Brayden Pachal replaced defenseman Shea Theodore, who was a late scratch after warming up with the rest of the team.

“You have to put your best foot forward every night I think in this league and play your best lineup,” Cassidy said. “That’s just what I believe. That’s what we’ll do, if he’s ready to go. Do what’s best for the team, and hopefully it’s the right call.”

Carrier, 28, has been a key depth piece for the Knights all season.

He scored a career-high 16 goals and 25 points this year in only 56 games. He also was third on the team in hits per 60 minutes, bringing physicality in addition to his secondary scoring.

Cassidy said there was no question Carrier would be in the Knights’ playoff lineup if he stayed healthy. So it made sense to put him back in once he was cleared medically.

“He’s a big part of our group, right?” center Nicolas Roy said. “He’s had an awesome year. He’s physical. He’s a playoff type of player. Really happy to get him back, for sure.”

Kessel, 35, scored 36 points in 82 games for the Knights in the regular season and added two assists in four games against the Jets.

He wasn’t performing poorly by any means. The Knights just didn’t have any struggling or injured forwards to remove.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Cassidy said. “Guys getting healthy, coming back in the lineup.”

The only two forwards who average fewer minutes per game than Kessel — left wing Michael Amadio and right wing Keegan Kolesar — have shown well this series.

Amadio has three points, including the game-winning goal in double overtime in Game 3. Kolesar has a goal and plays a different style of game on the fourth line. He finished seventh in the NHL in hits with 279.

