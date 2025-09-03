Knights forward shocks stand-up comedian, takes out teeth during show

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith was in the audience for a recent performance by Will Burkart, and the comedian was shocked to learn he played in the NHL.

How to watch the Knights this season, including 15 national TV games

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) is back on the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 07, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, an original Golden Knight, takes in the atmosphere after his team won the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Golden Knights don’t report to training camp for another couple of weeks, which means they have plenty of time to enjoy a night out.

Take Reilly Smith for example.

The veteran winger and his wife, Melissa, recently took in a show by comedian Will Burkart, who performed in Las Vegas on Aug. 22 and 23. Burkart posted a video on his social media accounts of his interaction with Smith and was surprised to learn the person sitting in the front row played in the NHL.

WARNING: Video contains language that some may find offensive.

“Who do you play hockey for? How high are we (talking)?” Burkart asked.

A woman in the audience who recognized Smith shouted “very high,” and the crowd followed with a “Go Knights Go!” chant as Burkart tried to figure out who Smith was.

Near the end of the video, Burkart asked Smith whether he still had all his teeth, and Smith removed a partial denture from his mouth that shocked the comedian.

“Oh, (expletive), bro! He just took out (his teeth)!” Burkart said.

Smith spent six seasons with the Knights and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2023. After stops with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, Smith was traded back to the Knights in the spring. He signed a one-year, $2 million extension this offseason.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.