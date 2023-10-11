Knights forward suspended by NHL’s Department of Player Safety

Golden Knights left wing Brett Howden was suspended two games after an “illegal check to the head” on Seattle right wing Brandon Tanev, the NHL announced Wednesday.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) holds back Kings right wing Hayden Hodgson (57) while he fights with Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Howden hit Tanev high in the neutral zone in the third period of the Knights’ 4-1 win over the Kraken on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tanev did not return. Howden received a match penalty, which removed him from the game while giving Seattle a five-minute power play. He was suspended following a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

The news leaves the Knights short-handed heading into their second game of the regular season Thursday in San Jose. Left wing William Carrier will not travel with the team after suffering an upper-body injury against the Kraken. The Knights also started the year without defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud, who are on injured reserve with upper-body injuries.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said before Howden’s punishment was announced that left wing Pavel Dorofeyev will enter the lineup with Carrier hurt, and left wing Jonas Rondbjerg will be called up from Henderson if Howden was suspended. Left wing Paul Cotter will move up to the second line, Dorofeyev will play on the third and Rondbjerg will be inserted onto the fourth.

