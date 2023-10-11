81°F
Golden Knights

Knights forward to have hearing with Department of Player Safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 10:19 am
 
Updated October 11, 2023 - 11:21 am
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) holds back Kings right wing Hayden Hodgson (57) wh ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) holds back Kings right wing Hayden Hodgson (57) while he fights with Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing Brett Howden will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for an “illegal check to the head” on Seattle right wing Brandon Tanev, the league announced.

Howden hit Tanev high in the neutral zone in the third period of the Knights’ 4-1 win over the Kraken on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tanev did not return to the game.

Howden received a match penalty, getting removed from the game while Seattle got a five-minute power play. The hearing means the 25-year-old is likely facing additional discipline.

Howden’s penalty left the Knights short-handed in their opener. The team finished the game with 10 forwards after losing left wing William Carrier to an upper-body injury in the second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

