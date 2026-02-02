Knights forward’s Olympic status in doubt after injury in Anaheim

Jonas Rondbjerg left Sunday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with an apparent lower-body injury, putting the Golden Knights forward’s status for the Winter Olympics in question.

The Vegas Golden Knights didn’t leave Anaheim unscathed Sunday night with left wing Jonas Rondbjerg suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the second period against the Ducks.

Rondbjerg took a hit from Anaheim captain Radko Gudas with 2:18 left in the second period as he carried the puck down the left side.

Gudas appeared to catch Rondbjerg’s leg into the end wall and he was slow to get up. Rondbjerg did not return for the third period in the Knights’ 4-3 loss, their fifth in a row.

“It didn’t look good,” coach Bruce Cassidy said postgame.

Rondbjerg made his season debut with the Knights on Jan. 23 in Toronto after Brett Howden (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. He had 23 points in 36 games with Henderson before the call-up.

The 26-year-old was making a strong impression in his time on the NHL roster. Rondbjerg has always been a good forechecker, but his offensive game was rounding a corner with the Silver Knights.

It showed with Rondbjerg on the third line with Tomas Hertl and Keegan Kolesar. He had two shots Saturday against Seattle, and had a quality scoring chance in the first period Sunday.

Rondbjerg’s call-up was perfect timing for the Winter Olympics, as he was one of the first six named to Denmark’s team back in June. Rondbjerg is one of nine Knights players set to play in Italy.

But Rondbjerg’s status for the Olympics could be in jeopardy if he’s out a considerable amount of time.

“The Olympics are right around the corner, so that’s going to be a tough one if it’s of any length, but I don’t know if it’s going to be of any length,” Cassidy said. “I hope not, for his sake. He’s a great kid and it’s an opportunity to represent his country, so hopefully it’s short-term.”

There won’t be a better update on Rondbjerg until Tuesday. The Knights have two more games, starting Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, before the break begins.

