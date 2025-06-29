Knights free agency preview: Latest on Marner, Samsonov, others

The Golden Knights are still making a push to add Mitch Marner this offseason, but they have three other free agents they need to make decisions on by Tuesday.

The eyes of the hockey world are glued to City National Arena right now.

The Golden Knights are at the center of the NHL’s rumor mill with free agency set to open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Knights continue to be linked with right wing Mitch Marner, the top player available on this year’s market.

The team has discussed a potential sign-and-trade involving Marner with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Acquiring Marner’s rights would give the Knights an exclusive window to negotiate with him before the free agent market opens. It would also give them the ability to offer him an eight-year contract extension. Marner would only be eligible to sign a seven-year deal as a free agent.

Center Nicolas Roy is expected to be part of a Knights trade with the Maple Leafs if it comes to fruition, according to multiple reports. There is a chance defenseman Nic Hague, a pending restricted free agent, could also be involved, according to one NHL source.

The Knights are juggling their pursuit of Marner with questions surrounding defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s status for next season.

Pietrangelo, 35, missed 11 regular-season games last year due to various injuries and pulled out of the 4 Nations Face-Off in February because of an undisclosed ailment. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has an $8.8 million cap hit the next two seasons, so placing him on long-term injured reserve would give the Knights a lot of extra spending power to sign Marner.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon is expected to provide an update on Pietrangelo after the beginning of free agency Tuesday.

“Alex and I have had a number of discussions,” McCrimmon said Saturday. “There are some decisions that need to be made.”

Remaining business

The Knights still have other items on their offseason to-do list as well.

The team has $5.615 million in cap space as of Sunday afternoon with 11 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders under contract.

The Knights re-signed right wing Reilly Smith and left wing Brandon Saad to one-year, $2 million deals, but they still have three pending unrestricted free agents in goaltender Ilya Samsonov and left wings Victor Olofsson and Tanner Pearson.

Samsonov is not expected back. The 28-year-old, who signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract last offseason, went 16-9-4 with an .891 save percentage his first year with the Knights. He served as Adin Hill’s backup most of the season but was demoted to No. 3 by the playoffs in favor of Akira Schmid.

Schmid, 25, impressed in his limited NHL opportunities last year. He went 2-0-1 with a .944 save percentage in five appearances, which should pave the way for him to enter training camp as Hill’s No. 2.

Olofsson and Pearson, like Samsonov, are expected to test the market Tuesday.

Olofsson, 29, scored 15 goals in 56 games last season after joining the Knights on a one-year deal. Pearson, 32, made the team out of camp after arriving on a professional tryout contract. He scored 27 points in 78 games for the Knights.

The team could always circle back to Olofsson and Pearson depending on how things shake out. Olofsson had a $1.075 million cap hit last season, while Pearson’s was $775,000.

It does seem like the Knights are planning to spend their money elsewhere, however. Marner, 28, had a $10.9 million cap hit on his previous contract and is expected to earn a raise after scoring a career-high 102 points last season.

The Knights could also need more help on the blue line if Pietrangelo is unable to play and Hague is traded to Toronto or elsewhere.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.