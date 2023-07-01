Knights free agency updates: Goaltender goes back to Winnipeg

The first day of NHL free agency is Saturday. The Golden Knights aren’t expected to be too active, but follow along for live updates.

The Golden Knights got the bulk of their offseason business done before the start of NHL free agency Saturday, agreeing to extensions with Ivan Barbashev and Adin Hill and trading Reilly Smith ahead of time.

The Knights still had some free agents hit the market like right wing Phil Kessel, center Teddy Blueger and goaltenders Laurent Brossoit and Jonathan Quick. All are unrestricted free agents and can sign anywhere in the league.

Left wing Brett Howden, right wing Pavel Dorofeyev and goaltender Jiri Patera are restricted free agents, meaning the Knights control their rights while negotiating a new contract. Those deals often take longer to get done so likely won’t happen Saturday. Right wing Keegan Kolesar re-signed with the Knights on August 5 last year as a restricted free agent, and Nicolas Roy did the same three days later. Both had arbitration rights like Howden.

Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal signed a one-year extension July 28 last year. He, like Dorofeyev and Patera, did not have arbitration rights and was still seeking to establish himself at the NHL level.

Here is a running tally of free-agent activity for the Knights and some of their former players. It will be updated throughout the day:

— Brossoit signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract to return to the Winnipeg Jets. The 30-year-old played in Winnipeg for three seasons from 2018-21. He was also the Knights’ starter in the first round this year when they beat the Jets in five games.

Brossoit suffered a lower-body injury in the second round that kept him out the rest of the playoffs. Hill won the Knights’ final 11 postseason games.

— Blueger signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal to stay in the Pacific Division with the Vancouver Canucks. The 28-year-old scored two points in six playoff games for the Knights during their championship run after arriving in a March trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s a strong defensive forward and a good penalty killer.

Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford was the Penguins general manager for Blueger’s first three NHL seasons.

“The role and expectations of things (in Vancouver) really matched up with what we were looking for,” Blueger said. “Being at center, having some defensive responsibility but also an opportunity to grow in my offensive game.”

— Quick signed a one-year contract with the New York Rangers. It’s worth $825,000 with up to $100,000 in performance bonuses, according to multiple reports. The 37-year-old will serve as 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin’s backup. Quick won his third Stanley Cup with the Knights, serving as Hill’s backup for most of the postseason.

— Ex-Knights right wing Ryan Reaves signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 36-year-old had 15 points in 73 games last season playing for the Rangers and Minnesota Wild.

Ryan Reaves joins the Hockey Central Signing Season broadcast on Sportsnet. 📺 pic.twitter.com/xYBkMktetp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2023

“I really enjoyed my time in Minnesota,” Reaves said in an interview with Sportsnet. “I think it came down to if I was leaving there, it was going to be for a contender. Toronto fit that. They have a lot of firepower up front.”

— Ex-Knights left wing Max Pacioretty signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Washington Capitals with up to $2 million in performances bonuses. The 34-year-old only played five games last season after tearing his right Achilles tendon twice.

