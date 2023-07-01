105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights free agency updates: Goaltender goes back to Winnipeg

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2023 - 9:53 am
 
Updated July 1, 2023 - 12:48 pm
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who was the Knights’ lead goaltender before ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who was the Knights’ lead goaltender before becoming injured, holds up the Stanley Cup after his team won Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final for the championship against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) reaches for a loose puck during the third period in Ga ...
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) reaches for a loose puck during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against the Dallas Stars d ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Golden Knights got the bulk of their offseason business done before the start of NHL free agency Saturday, agreeing to extensions with Ivan Barbashev and Adin Hill and trading Reilly Smith ahead of time.

The Knights still had some free agents hit the market like right wing Phil Kessel, center Teddy Blueger and goaltenders Laurent Brossoit and Jonathan Quick. All are unrestricted free agents and can sign anywhere in the league.

Left wing Brett Howden, right wing Pavel Dorofeyev and goaltender Jiri Patera are restricted free agents, meaning the Knights control their rights while negotiating a new contract. Those deals often take longer to get done so likely won’t happen Saturday. Right wing Keegan Kolesar re-signed with the Knights on August 5 last year as a restricted free agent, and Nicolas Roy did the same three days later. Both had arbitration rights like Howden.

Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal signed a one-year extension July 28 last year. He, like Dorofeyev and Patera, did not have arbitration rights and was still seeking to establish himself at the NHL level.

Here is a running tally of free-agent activity for the Knights and some of their former players. It will be updated throughout the day:

— Brossoit signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract to return to the Winnipeg Jets. The 30-year-old played in Winnipeg for three seasons from 2018-21. He was also the Knights’ starter in the first round this year when they beat the Jets in five games.

Brossoit suffered a lower-body injury in the second round that kept him out the rest of the playoffs. Hill won the Knights’ final 11 postseason games.

— Blueger signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal to stay in the Pacific Division with the Vancouver Canucks. The 28-year-old scored two points in six playoff games for the Knights during their championship run after arriving in a March trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s a strong defensive forward and a good penalty killer.

Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford was the Penguins general manager for Blueger’s first three NHL seasons.

“The role and expectations of things (in Vancouver) really matched up with what we were looking for,” Blueger said. “Being at center, having some defensive responsibility but also an opportunity to grow in my offensive game.”

— Quick signed a one-year contract with the New York Rangers. It’s worth $825,000 with up to $100,000 in performance bonuses, according to multiple reports. The 37-year-old will serve as 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin’s backup. Quick won his third Stanley Cup with the Knights, serving as Hill’s backup for most of the postseason.

— Ex-Knights right wing Ryan Reaves signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 36-year-old had 15 points in 73 games last season playing for the Rangers and Minnesota Wild.

“I really enjoyed my time in Minnesota,” Reaves said in an interview with Sportsnet. “I think it came down to if I was leaving there, it was going to be for a contender. Toronto fit that. They have a lot of firepower up front.”

— Ex-Knights left wing Max Pacioretty signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Washington Capitals with up to $2 million in performances bonuses. The 34-year-old only played five games last season after tearing his right Achilles tendon twice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden power, arrogance on full display
LETTER: Biden power, arrogance on full display
2
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
3
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
4
CARTOONS: Now this would be useful technology
CARTOONS: Now this would be useful technology
5
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
By / RJ

The Golden Knights traded right wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2024 third-round pick. He was one of six original Knights on the Stanley Cup-winning team.

More stories
Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Knights sign pending free-agent forward to 5-year extension
Knights sign pending free-agent forward to 5-year extension
Golden Knights nearing extension with Adin Hill
Golden Knights nearing extension with Adin Hill
3 key questions for the Knights heading into the offseason
3 key questions for the Knights heading into the offseason
Knights’ offseason starts soon: ‘We don’t get to sit on this for long’
Knights’ offseason starts soon: ‘We don’t get to sit on this for long’
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension